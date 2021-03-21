WALKER, Edward "Buzz", of Hopewell, Va., departed this life on March 18, 2021, after a long battle of liver cancer. He is survived by his loving, devoted forever wife, Kim; son, Chris (April); daughter, Melissa (Butchy); son, Eric; 12 grandchildren and loving work family at Rivercity Industrial. He will forever be missed by all.
"I am ready to meet my maker. Whether my maker is prepared for the great ordeal of meeting me is another matter."
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
Love you Ed, we will see each other again Brother to continue where we left off as we have a lot of catching up to do. So glad for the time we had together, Love you and miss you always.
Lisa D Wrinkle
March 22, 2021
Ed was a great guy and will be truly missed , I Love you all
Alan Michael Wrinkle
March 22, 2021
Ed was an all around good guy and I love him with all my heart. I so enjoyed his visits here and I'm really going to miss that.
I love you all, Bob Lindsey
Bob Lindsey
March 21, 2021
Our deepest condolences for all our family's loss. Ed was a very special person to all of us. And he is truly missed by all. May God wrap his loving arms around us in comfort during our time of need, Amen.
We love you all very much.
Love Always, Karen & Kevin Corbin
Karen Lindsey-Corbin & Son Kevin Tyler Corbin
March 21, 2021
I will always remember your smile and how much you loved Kim!
Tamara Hayes
March 21, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! His middle name was fun. They have good Blues in heaven too.
Glenn and Becky
March 21, 2021
My condolences to Kim, his children and his grandchildren. May he dance with angels.