WHITE, Edward Walton "Wally", born March 3, 1960 (or March 4, depending on who you ask... because one day was not enough to contain his "greatness"), died unexpectedly December 5, 2020, from complications from a recent cancer diagnosis. While his death caught everyone by surprise, it seems all too appropriate for the insanity that is 2020.
Wally graduated from JMU "back in 1983" as he put it, with a degree in accounting and served as Controller for Shoney's of Richmond for the last 15 years. Wally sported a yin and yang tattoo reflective of his "hard" outside and "soft" insides. Wally was a loving, life-of-the-party, kind of guy! Everyone who knew Wally, loved him… although a few of them may have unfriended him on Facebook. Wally was an incredible story-teller and would captivate people for hours spinning a yarn with lots of "detours" until he finally got to the point. Wally's sarcasm cracked everyone up, especially Wally, who often had to wipe back tears of laughter to finish a story! Wally's two favorite football teams were his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and whichever team was playing the Washington Redskins! During the summer, "Captain" Wally could be found on Lake Anna on his pontoon boat with his wife and best friend, Holley, or riding his Harley on the backroads on a sunny day. Above all, Wally loved his "girls," having been happily married to Holley for over 26 years and a proud dad to his daughter, Ashley, a dedicated nurse practitioner. Upon hearing of his diagnosis, Wally reassured his daughter with these words of comfort, "Sweetie, I'm okay…I've had a great life."
Wally is survived by his loving wife, Holley; and his daughter, Ashley Broyles and her husband, Bobby, who Wally loved as his own son. Additionally, Wally is survived by his father, Dr. David White Sr. (Denise); brothers, Paul (Allison), David Jr. (Andi), Jeff Rogers (Missy); sister, Gina Kisner (Tim); and a host of nieces and nephews whom Wally loved dearly. Wally was preceded in death by his mother, Carol S. Rogers; and stepfather, Skip Rogers. In lieu of sadness, Wally left strict instructions for a MAJOR Celebration of Life party for his family and friends when "Stupid COVID-19" is over! As Wally would constantly remind us, "It's not the end," and then he would simply say, "later"!
The family will be receiving visitors on Saturday, December 12, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. In all seriousness, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to FeedMore (www.feedmore.org
