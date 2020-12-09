Menu
Edward Walton "Wally" White
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - West Chapel
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
WHITE, Edward Walton "Wally", born March 3, 1960 (or March 4, depending on who you ask... because one day was not enough to contain his "greatness"), died unexpectedly December 5, 2020, from complications from a recent cancer diagnosis. While his death caught everyone by surprise, it seems all too appropriate for the insanity that is 2020.

Wally graduated from JMU "back in 1983" as he put it, with a degree in accounting and served as Controller for Shoney's of Richmond for the last 15 years. Wally sported a yin and yang tattoo reflective of his "hard" outside and "soft" insides. Wally was a loving, life-of-the-party, kind of guy! Everyone who knew Wally, loved him… although a few of them may have unfriended him on Facebook. Wally was an incredible story-teller and would captivate people for hours spinning a yarn with lots of "detours" until he finally got to the point. Wally's sarcasm cracked everyone up, especially Wally, who often had to wipe back tears of laughter to finish a story! Wally's two favorite football teams were his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and whichever team was playing the Washington Redskins! During the summer, "Captain" Wally could be found on Lake Anna on his pontoon boat with his wife and best friend, Holley, or riding his Harley on the backroads on a sunny day. Above all, Wally loved his "girls," having been happily married to Holley for over 26 years and a proud dad to his daughter, Ashley, a dedicated nurse practitioner. Upon hearing of his diagnosis, Wally reassured his daughter with these words of comfort, "Sweetie, I'm okay…I've had a great life."

Wally is survived by his loving wife, Holley; and his daughter, Ashley Broyles and her husband, Bobby, who Wally loved as his own son. Additionally, Wally is survived by his father, Dr. David White Sr. (Denise); brothers, Paul (Allison), David Jr. (Andi), Jeff Rogers (Missy); sister, Gina Kisner (Tim); and a host of nieces and nephews whom Wally loved dearly. Wally was preceded in death by his mother, Carol S. Rogers; and stepfather, Skip Rogers. In lieu of sadness, Wally left strict instructions for a MAJOR Celebration of Life party for his family and friends when "Stupid COVID-19" is over! As Wally would constantly remind us, "It's not the end," and then he would simply say, "later"!

The family will be receiving visitors on Saturday, December 12, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. In all seriousness, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to FeedMore (www.feedmore.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - West Chapel
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Dec
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - West Chapel
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - West Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending love and sympathy to family, close friends, and all the lives that Wally touched.
Maggie Church
December 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of the sudden loss of Wally. He was truly a special person and we are so glad we got to know him. We will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Tuck and Arlene Davis
December 10, 2020
Brandy Staton
December 8, 2020
Brandy Staton
December 8, 2020
Gina, Our sympathy to you and your family in the loss of your brother. I know he will forever live in your heart. How fortunate you are to have such a loving family.
Lora and Fred Case
December 8, 2020
Lots of great memories you will never be forgotten and you will be missed
Carrie and Dylan
December 8, 2020
Love you, my number is 615-500-5315
Kim Fowler d
December 8, 2020
We offer our sympathy to the family. We will miss Wally and his sense of humor that he brought to the party.
Dave and Judi Harper
December 8, 2020
