WINN, Edward M. "Jack", Jr., 97, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at Beth Sholom Nursing Home on March 25, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Alice; his parents and his brothers and sisters. Although he has no surviving close family members, he is survived by his loving church family and a host of friends. Jack was born the 13th of 13 children and grew up in Dinwiddie, Virginia. He was a WWII Air Force veteran. He served as a Deacon of his church for a number of years. His pain and suffering has now ended and he now awaits the Resurrection. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, Petersburg, Virginia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2021.