Edward M. "Jack" Winn Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
WINN, Edward M. "Jack", Jr., 97, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at Beth Sholom Nursing Home on March 25, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Alice; his parents and his brothers and sisters. Although he has no surviving close family members, he is survived by his loving church family and a host of friends. Jack was born the 13th of 13 children and grew up in Dinwiddie, Virginia. He was a WWII Air Force veteran. He served as a Deacon of his church for a number of years. His pain and suffering has now ended and he now awaits the Resurrection. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, Petersburg, Virginia.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road, Petersburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Alice and Jack, both wonderful people.
Jean Newman
March 29, 2021
Jack Winn was part of our Church family and served along side his wife for many years as deacon and deaconess. Jack will be missed, but for now he will rest peacefully until the dead in Christ will be raised. As my husband affectionately called him Captain Jack, I now will say "rest in peace. my brother, in Christ, Captain Jack."
Gloria Carey
March 29, 2021
Mr. Jack was a good man... and a good friend!
Mike McDaniel
March 28, 2021
