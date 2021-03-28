WINN, Edward M. "Jack", Jr., 97, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at Beth Sholom Nursing Home on March 25, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Alice; his parents and his brothers and sisters. Although he has no surviving close family members, he is survived by his loving church family and a host of friends. Jack was born the 13th of 13 children and grew up in Dinwiddie, Virginia. He was a WWII Air Force veteran. He served as a Deacon of his church for a number of years. His pain and suffering has now ended and he now awaits the Resurrection. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, Petersburg, Virginia.
Alice and Jack, both wonderful people.
Jean Newman
March 29, 2021
Jack Winn was part of our Church family and served along side his wife for many years as deacon and deaconess. Jack will be missed, but for now he will rest peacefully until the dead in Christ will be raised. As my husband affectionately called him Captain Jack, I now will say "rest in peace. my brother, in Christ, Captain Jack."