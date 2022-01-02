ZIEGLER, Edward Richards, III, 60, of Richmond, Virginia, went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 27, 2021. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline Gebhard Ziegler and Edward Richards Ziegler Jr. Eddie was born on April 4, 1961. He is survived by his brother, Scott Wesley Ziegler; his sister-in-law, Amy Shafer Ziegler; his niece, Adair Grace Ziegler; and nephew, John Sheldon Ziegler. Ed was very active and smart. As a child, he built complicated electronic equipment, completely rewired a Jeep in his teens and most of all, loved scuba diving with his best friend, Bill. When Ed was in his early 20s, he was in a severe car accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury and many internal injuries. The doctors thought Ed would die and then as Ed continued to cling to life, we were told he would have no memory and limited brain function if he ever regained consciousness. Ed asked Jesus into his life just before the accident and I prayed that he would remember Jesus even if he didn't remember me. After six weeks in a coma, Ed did remember. The doctors said there was no medical explanation for Ed's recovery. Ed remained in the hospital for six months and came home on Christmas day. Ed worked hard at his recovery. Ed eventually walked/stumbled his way as he completed the five-mile course during the Richmond Marathon. During that run, one of the full marathoners passed Ed and then stopped and turned back to cheer Ed on and encourage him. Ed wanted to be an encourager as well and became a motivational speaker. Ed was invited to speak to many groups and he inspired us all. He made more of what little he had than anyone I ever met. With the help of Ed's faithful friend, Bill, he was even able to scuba dive one last time. He also climbed Pikes Peak in Colorado. While he was able, Ed worked for TecAccess during the early days, helping companies make their webpages accessible to the handicapped. Over the years, the long-term effects of the brain injury and Ed's diabetes took a toll. God continued to be faithful in many ways by providing help when it was needed. Thank you to all those who cared for and helped Eddie over the years. Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., will be coordinating a graveside service on Wednesday, January 5, at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Goochland, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund www.JDRF.org
– Ed became diabetic when he was two.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.