Edwin Thomas Chapman
CHAPMAN, Edwin Thomas, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on December 10, 2021, in Washington, D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Julia Chapman; and his beloved sister, Elizabeth Yeatts. He is survived by his nephews, Dale Yeatts, Michael Yeatts and his wife, Jennifer; and niece, Mary Epperly and her husband, Mike; and also great-nephews and nieces. He is also survived by beloved friends, whom he considered his extended family, that he served with as expatriates.

A true gentleman and lover of adventure, Tom held a Ph.D. in Political Science from Harvard University and worked as an international executive for the Agency for International Development for over 30 years. He will be deeply missed. A memorial service will follow at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.
