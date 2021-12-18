CHAPMAN, Edwin Thomas, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on December 10, 2021, in Washington, D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Julia Chapman; and his beloved sister, Elizabeth Yeatts. He is survived by his nephews, Dale Yeatts, Michael Yeatts and his wife, Jennifer; and niece, Mary Epperly and her husband, Mike; and also great-nephews and nieces. He is also survived by beloved friends, whom he considered his extended family, that he served with as expatriates.



A true gentleman and lover of adventure, Tom held a Ph.D. in Political Science from Harvard University and worked as an international executive for the Agency for International Development for over 30 years. He will be deeply missed. A memorial service will follow at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.