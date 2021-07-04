Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edwin Douglas Fields Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
FIELDS, Edwin Douglas , Sr., "Doug/Papa," 74, of Powhatan, loving husband, father and papa passed peacefully on July 1, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 7, 1946 in Richmond to the late Harold Willard Fields Sr. and Zanie Trent Fields. In addition to his parents; Doug was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard and Ruby Fields and Robert and Katie Trent; a brother, Harold Willard "Buddy" Fields. Doug served in the United States Army and reserves for a total of six years. He then went to work as a fixer at Philip Morris and retired after 30 years and five months of service in August of 1998. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, attended auctions, collected old signs, gas pumps, arrowheads, but what brought him more joy than anything was spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandson, "Papa's Boy." He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rebecca Marion Fields; daughter, Becky Fields Shumaker (Mike Mahone); sons, Edwin Douglas Fields Jr. (Eddie) and Timothy Michael Fields; stepchildren, Danny Dandridge (Lisa), Teri Dizon and Richard English; 13 grandchildren, Brandon Shumaker (Maddie), Kaitlin Shumaker, Kenley, Kiley and Trey Fields, Hadley Swift (Allen), Harris Cole, Michael Fields, Hunter Wood, Savannah Dizon, Zachary, Ryan and Abby Mahone; one great-grandson, William Jennings Shumaker; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Teri Fields; nephew, Matthew Fields, who he thought of as a grandchild. In addition to his family, Doug is survived by a niece and several nephews, other family members and friends. The family will receive friends at Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, Va., Monday, July 5, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m., also where funeral services will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. Interment Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Powhatan County Rescue Squad or Sarah Cannon Cancer Center located at Johnston-Willis Hospital. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, VA
Jul
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett & Barden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My loving thoughts are with you Rebecca, as you and your family go through this change in your life. May your memory of Doug always warm your heart and soul. Fly high Doug, your free.
Ellen Marion
Family
July 28, 2021
rest in peace my belovedfriend
paula scott-hypes
Friend
July 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results