FIELDS, Edwin Douglas , Sr., "Doug/Papa," 74, of Powhatan, loving husband, father and papa passed peacefully on July 1, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 7, 1946 in Richmond to the late Harold Willard Fields Sr. and Zanie Trent Fields. In addition to his parents; Doug was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard and Ruby Fields and Robert and Katie Trent; a brother, Harold Willard "Buddy" Fields. Doug served in the United States Army and reserves for a total of six years. He then went to work as a fixer at Philip Morris and retired after 30 years and five months of service in August of 1998. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, attended auctions, collected old signs, gas pumps, arrowheads, but what brought him more joy than anything was spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandson, "Papa's Boy." He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rebecca Marion Fields; daughter, Becky Fields Shumaker (Mike Mahone); sons, Edwin Douglas Fields Jr. (Eddie) and Timothy Michael Fields; stepchildren, Danny Dandridge (Lisa), Teri Dizon and Richard English; 13 grandchildren, Brandon Shumaker (Maddie), Kaitlin Shumaker, Kenley, Kiley and Trey Fields, Hadley Swift (Allen), Harris Cole, Michael Fields, Hunter Wood, Savannah Dizon, Zachary, Ryan and Abby Mahone; one great-grandson, William Jennings Shumaker; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Teri Fields; nephew, Matthew Fields, who he thought of as a grandchild. In addition to his family, Doug is survived by a niece and several nephews, other family members and friends. The family will receive friends at Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, Va., Monday, July 5, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m., also where funeral services will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. Interment Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Powhatan County Rescue Squad or Sarah Cannon Cancer Center located at Johnston-Willis Hospital. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 14, 2021.