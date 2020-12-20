GELLETLY, Edwin Eugene "Skip" Jr., 75, of Glen Allen, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020, while surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Dorothy Gelletly; and his daughter, Cherie Smith. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Linda Paret, who was with him to the end; brother, Stephen (Sandra); sons, Skipp, John (Pamela), Matthew (Marcie) and David Smith (Deedee); and eight grandchildren, Mason, Zoe, Emily, Brandon, Daniel, Jennifer, Gabriella and Hayes. Skip was born in Evanston, Illinois on June 6, 1945 and as a child moved frequently around the globe as a result of his father's career as a Naval Aviator. The family eventually settled in Richmond, Virginia, where Skip graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1963 and went on to attend Richmond Polytechnic Institute. Skip had a successful career in the building and real estate industry, where he began as an architect and progressed to builder, real estate broker and finally, real estate developer. With over 50 years of work in the field, Skip's influence and impact can be seen in various buildings and developments in the region. Skip's family will hold a Celebration of Life in the future when the world returns to some sense of normalcy. In the meantime, and in accordance with his wishes, Skip's ashes will be divided among his family members. The family asks that you keep Skip and his family in your thoughts, prayers and memories.
Randolph & Atlantic Union Bank
January 11, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to you Linda - wish I had met Skip. I´m picturing you line dancing right next to him! Memories will get you through
Donna Morgan
December 21, 2020
I believe my mother, Shirley DeMarco, worked for many years with Mr. Gelletly´s father at the FAA in Richmond. While I did not know Skip, my Mother thought so very much of his Dad, I wanted to express our family´s deepest sympathy, on her behalf, for your family´s loss.
Nancy DeMarco Hall
December 20, 2020
Linda, sincere condolences at this time. Joyce (golf) and Bob Newsome
Joyce Newsome
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear that Skip is gone. Hugs and prayers for the family.
Sallie Noe
December 20, 2020
On behalf of the Class of `63, HSHS, I send my deepest sympathy for the loss of Skip. He
Was a fine person. May your many memories sustain you.
Sharon Christian Hutcheson