GELLETLY, Edwin Eugene "Skip" Jr., 75, of Glen Allen, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020, while surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Dorothy Gelletly; and his daughter, Cherie Smith. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Linda Paret, who was with him to the end; brother, Stephen (Sandra); sons, Skipp, John (Pamela), Matthew (Marcie) and David Smith (Deedee); and eight grandchildren, Mason, Zoe, Emily, Brandon, Daniel, Jennifer, Gabriella and Hayes. Skip was born in Evanston, Illinois on June 6, 1945 and as a child moved frequently around the globe as a result of his father's career as a Naval Aviator. The family eventually settled in Richmond, Virginia, where Skip graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1963 and went on to attend Richmond Polytechnic Institute. Skip had a successful career in the building and real estate industry, where he began as an architect and progressed to builder, real estate broker and finally, real estate developer. With over 50 years of work in the field, Skip's influence and impact can be seen in various buildings and developments in the region. Skip's family will hold a Celebration of Life in the future when the world returns to some sense of normalcy. In the meantime, and in accordance with his wishes, Skip's ashes will be divided among his family members. The family asks that you keep Skip and his family in your thoughts, prayers and memories.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.