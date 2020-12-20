HOLLOWAY, Edwin Carlton, Jr., "Eddie," 74, of Deltaville, passed away on December 11, 2020. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin C. Holloway Sr. and Gloria Holloway; and his brother, Theodore Ward Holloway. Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marsha Holloway; son, Christopher Holloway and his wife, Sara; son, Edwin C. Holloway III and his wife, Michaele; his grandchildren, Lorelei, Nathan and Ella; sister, Debbie Holloway Fry; aunt, Janet Davis; and his many beloved nieces and nephews. Eddie was born in Richmond, on July 9, 1946. After graduating from George Wythe High School, he attended Chowan College and RPI and served in the United States Army Reserve from 1968 to 1974. He began his career as president of T.F. Frick & Co which was founded by his grandfather. In 2000, Eddie and Marsha moved to Deltaville, where Eddie was a contractor in Middlesex County. Eddie was a quiet, thoughtful and hardworking man who enjoyed nothing more than his home on the Rappahannock River. He spent many hours fishing, boating in the Chesapeake Bay and watching the river from his favorite rocking chair. He took great pleasure in observing the wildlife, changing tides, weather and seasons and he loved to share the beauty and bounty of the area with his family and friends. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the spring at their home in Deltaville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lower Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 440, Deltaville, Virginia 23043.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.