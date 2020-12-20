HOLLOWAY, Edwin Carlton, Jr., "Eddie," 74, of Deltaville, passed away on December 11, 2020. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin C. Holloway Sr. and Gloria Holloway; and his brother, Theodore Ward Holloway. Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marsha Holloway; son, Christopher Holloway and his wife, Sara; son, Edwin C. Holloway III and his wife, Michaele; his grandchildren, Lorelei, Nathan and Ella; sister, Debbie Holloway Fry; aunt, Janet Davis; and his many beloved nieces and nephews. Eddie was born in Richmond, on July 9, 1946. After graduating from George Wythe High School, he attended Chowan College and RPI and served in the United States Army Reserve from 1968 to 1974. He began his career as president of T.F. Frick & Co which was founded by his grandfather. In 2000, Eddie and Marsha moved to Deltaville, where Eddie was a contractor in Middlesex County. Eddie was a quiet, thoughtful and hardworking man who enjoyed nothing more than his home on the Rappahannock River. He spent many hours fishing, boating in the Chesapeake Bay and watching the river from his favorite rocking chair. He took great pleasure in observing the wildlife, changing tides, weather and seasons and he loved to share the beauty and bounty of the area with his family and friends. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the spring at their home in Deltaville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lower Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 440, Deltaville, Virginia 23043.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
I am sorry to hear this news about Eddie. I haven't seen him for many
years but never forgot him. With mutual friends my husband and I shared many times of fellowship and friendship. God rest with you my friend.
Joan Lachowski
January 7, 2021
Marsha, my heart breaks for you! You two have always been one of my favorite couples! Please know I have been keeping you in my thoughts! Sending lots of extra hugs and love!! Until I can see you in person!! Much love, Pam, Ray and family
Pam and Ray Sinnott & Family
December 28, 2020
Marsha, my thoughts go out to you and your family. So sorry for your lost.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Marie Prindes Manning
December 27, 2020
A good soul. Rest in peace.
Margaret Tirs O'Neill
December 22, 2020
Eddie was great person, we knew each other thru school and professionally.I´m proud to call him my friend , he´ll truly missed
Steve sheffield
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry to read about your loss. I was a neighbor when I was much younger on Traway Drive. I have fond memories of the entire Holloway family!
Kathy Bridgforth Scott
December 21, 2020
Marsha,
Sorry to hear about Eddie. You and he were a perfect couple.