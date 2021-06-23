Menu
Edwin Tyson McCowan Jr.
MCCOWAN, Edwin Tyson, Jr., 73, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruby McCowan; daughters, Caroline Kirsh and Amy (Justin) Canada; grandchildren, Kahner and Mackenzie Kirsh, Raegan and Reese Canada; stepchildren, Wesley (Karen) Wankelman, Wyatt (Jill) Wankelman and Hillary (Oscar) Hammond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Sr. and Ann McCowan. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, at Woody Funeral Home-Huguenot. His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 11300 W. Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. He will be laid to rest in the St. Matthias Church garden following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, N.Y. 10306.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jun
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Matthias Episcopal Church
11300 W. Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, VA
