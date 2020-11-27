BURTNER, Edwin Russell, 92, passed away on November 19, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Nancy Ladd Burtner. He is survived by his son, Ed Jr. and his wife, Hiroko; daughter, Judy Whitson and her husband, Jim Carter; son, Tom and his wife, Julie; and seven grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Additional survivors are his brother, Roger and his wife, Sylvia; brother-in-law, Culver; sister-in-law, Sally; and brother-in-law, Vic Jung and his wife, Dottie. He was also blessed with 14 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and great-grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Louise Burtner; by sister-in-law, Lorene; and brother in-law, Ray Salkeld. Ed was born in Keedysville, Maryland in his family's beautiful gray stone farmhouse on November 12, 1928 and was raised and worked on the farm where he also enjoyed hunting, horseback riding (a Maryland State Jousting Champion) and fishing. In his youth, he played competitive baseball which founded his lifelong love of the sport. Ed attended Hagerstown High School, where he became the school's youngest class president, then the University of Maryland where he was a member and served as president of Sigma Chi fraternity and served in the Army ROTC. He interrupted his undergraduate years at Maryland by serving two years in the Navy as an Electronics Technician aboard the USS Rochester, a farm boy sailing the Mediterranean. After the Navy, he continued military service as a lieutenant in the Air Force Reserve. He returned to the University of Maryland, graduating with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Ed began his professional career with AT&T in Manhattan, N.Y. and later with various Bell System entities in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Richmond, Virginia. Early in his career, AT&T put him through the Harvard Executive MBA program. In 1973, Ed and family transferred with C&P Telephone to Richmond, commuting to work from his home in Midlothian, Virginia where he and his family lived for 43 years. Throughout his life Ed was actively involved in many community and church organizations. He and his wife, Nancy, were members of Salisbury Presbyterian Church, where they served as youth group leaders and taught Sunday school and youth confirmation classes. He also served as a Deacon at the church. Ed coached several youth sports teams: baseball, softball and soccer. Ed was a member of the Midlothian Kiwanis Club, Lions Club and finally the Rotary Club for many years, serving in leadership positions in each organization. He was a founding member of the Salisbury CC Senior Men's Association, a member of the Salisbury CC Senior Men's Golf Association and served on the boards of Salisbury Country Club and Westminster Canterbury in Richmond. He moved to Tampa, Florida in 2016, where he lived near his daughter. The family intends to hold a memorial service in Midlothian in the latter part of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his memory to Salisbury Presbyterian Church, 13621 Salisbury Rd., Midlothian, Virginia 23113.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2020.