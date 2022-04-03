WRIGHT, Edwin "Whitey" Wilbur, 86, of Heathsville, Virginia, passed away on March 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Blanche Wright; sister, Frances Hazelwood; brother, Berkley Wright; stepdaughter, Lynn Dixon Robertson (Mark); and spouse, Evelyn V. Clark Wright. He is survived by his loving wife, Grace Dixon (Wright); sister, Helen Harris; brother, Marion Wright (Mary); children, Jerry King and Paul Bradbury; stepchildren, Richard L. Dixon Jr. (Jennifer), Denise Dixon Deihl (Kendal) and Cheryl Dixon Warwick (David). He also had 10 stepgrandchildren and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren.



Whitey was the former owner of Rack'Em Company, Inc. in Glen Allen, Virginia. A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Bliley's – Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia 23228. A service is set to follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the VFW Auxiliary #10657 to the attention of Peggy Strong, Treasurer 19012 Teman Road, Beaverdam, Virginia 23015.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.