Edwin Wilbur "Whitey" Wright
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
WRIGHT, Edwin "Whitey" Wilbur, 86, of Heathsville, Virginia, passed away on March 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Blanche Wright; sister, Frances Hazelwood; brother, Berkley Wright; stepdaughter, Lynn Dixon Robertson (Mark); and spouse, Evelyn V. Clark Wright. He is survived by his loving wife, Grace Dixon (Wright); sister, Helen Harris; brother, Marion Wright (Mary); children, Jerry King and Paul Bradbury; stepchildren, Richard L. Dixon Jr. (Jennifer), Denise Dixon Deihl (Kendal) and Cheryl Dixon Warwick (David). He also had 10 stepgrandchildren and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren.

Whitey was the former owner of Rack'Em Company, Inc. in Glen Allen, Virginia. A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Bliley's – Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia 23228. A service is set to follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the VFW Auxiliary #10657 to the attention of Peggy Strong, Treasurer 19012 Teman Road, Beaverdam, Virginia 23015.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA
Apr
6
Service
1:30p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA
