ALLEN, Elaine McCallister, 95, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on December 15, 2020. The eldest of 12 children, she was born to Ernest and Madeline McCallister May 3, 1925, in Asbury, Greenbrier County, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Allen; her sister, Kayle Harvey of Livermore, Calif.; and her brother, Kenneth McCallister of Redding, Calif.



Survivors include a son, Danny Allen and his wife, Linda, of Henrico; two daughters, Bonnie Allen Baber and her husband, David, of Henrico and Elizabeth Allen Bareford and her husband, Allen, of Quinton; five grandsons, Daniel Allen, Joshua Allen, Matthew Allen, Christopher Baber and Jeremy Bareford; three granddaughters, Laura Allen Carter, Katherine Allen and Ashleigh Bareford; one great-grandson, Grayson Allen; and five great-granddaughters, Brooke Carter, Libby Carter, Nora Allen, Violet Allen and Lacie Baber. She is also survived by one sister, Patricia Moore of Glen Allen; and eight brothers, Perry McCallister, Jimmie McCallister, Keith McCallister of Livermore, Calif., Bobby McCallister, Joe McCallister and Eddie McCallister of Redding, Calif., Lael McCallister of Pahrump, Nev. and Garry McCallister of Alderson, W.Va.



Elaine accepted Christ as her Savior after hearing the evangelist, Oliver Green, in 1948. She was a registered nurse and retired from Richmond Memorial Hospital in 1986 after 20 years. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Richmond. Elaine was a great Christian role model to her children, family and friends. She was a faithful prayer warrior, loved to read Civil War novels, journal and write letters to family and missionaries. Elaine had a gift for entertaining including being a great cook and loved to "help the old people." She had great fun spending hours researching the genealogy of her family.



The Lord used experiences like living through the Depression in a home with no running water and electricity, helping her parents raise her brothers and sisters by making school lunches, doing laundry and making dresses out of feed sacks to shape her strong work ethic and determination to live life to the fullest, even while suffering with RA for over 40 years. One of her favorite songs has a line— "I'll fly away; To a land where joy shall never end." That is exactly what she has done.



Elaine was professionally cared for, especially during this time of Covid-19, by the loving staff of Parham Healthcare.



Private interment was in Westhampton Memorial Park, Henrico, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3601 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230 or New Life for Youth, P.O. Box 13526, Richmond, Va. 23225.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.