CAMERON, Elaine Timbrook, 85, resident of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Reginald and Isabelle Timbrook; and was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Glen Frank Cameron; as well as her brother, Marvin Timbrook. She is survived by her daughters, Cathleen Cameron Nelson (William) and Karen Lee Cameron; as well as grandchildren, Christine Poteet and Glen Morrison; and great-granddaughter, Taylor Gall. Born in Rahway, N.J., she met her loving husband while he was serving as a military policeman at Fort Dix. Once settled back in Virginia, Elaine embarked upon a career of public service for 28 years primarily at the Defense General Supply Center. Great appreciation is extended to the healthcare providers at Mathews Convalescent Center for their loving care in her last years. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, 11302 Merchants Hope Rd., N. Prince George, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church (Helping Hands Ministry), 2901 Norfolk St., Hopewell, Va. 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.