Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine Timbrook Cameron
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
CAMERON, Elaine Timbrook, 85, resident of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Reginald and Isabelle Timbrook; and was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Glen Frank Cameron; as well as her brother, Marvin Timbrook. She is survived by her daughters, Cathleen Cameron Nelson (William) and Karen Lee Cameron; as well as grandchildren, Christine Poteet and Glen Morrison; and great-granddaughter, Taylor Gall. Born in Rahway, N.J., she met her loving husband while he was serving as a military policeman at Fort Dix. Once settled back in Virginia, Elaine embarked upon a career of public service for 28 years primarily at the Defense General Supply Center. Great appreciation is extended to the healthcare providers at Mathews Convalescent Center for their loving care in her last years. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, 11302 Merchants Hope Rd., N. Prince George, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church (Helping Hands Ministry), 2901 Norfolk St., Hopewell, Va. 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens
11302 Merchants Hope Rd, N. Prince George, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
12/4/2021 I just found out about Glen and Elaine. Of how I loved them. I worked with Elaine at (Bellwood) Defense General Supply Center so many years. We had a lot of laughs . I am so shocked . Elaine and I were so close. She retired long before I did and we lost touch. R.I.P. Glen and Elaine
Jean Stewart
Work
December 4, 2021
Dear Cathy & Karen: Just heard about your mom. What wonderful memories of both your mom and dad. I know how much you will miss her as I still miss G.G. Now they are both together in heaven.
Sandy Renn & Family
December 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to family in this time of loss
Bert Collins
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results