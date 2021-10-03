FLORES, Elaine Elizabeth, 80, of Chester, Va., died Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Born in Helotes, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph Zepeda and Irene Simon. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Brigadier General (Ret.) Manuel Roberto Flores; children, Katherine Lisa Flores, Michael Robert Flores (Kim), Kenneth Joseph Flores (Sharon), Ronald "Dondi" Flores; grandchildren, Alexandra Scott (Dusty), Hailey Van Asch (Logan), Regan Barton (Chris), Erin Flores, Mallory Flores and Kira Flores; great-grandchild, Weston Scott; and sibling, Rudy Zepeda. She was preceded in death by her half-siblings, Helen "Tobby" Padilla and Richard Mena. Elaine attended Ursuline Academy and Our Lady of The Lake College in San Antonio, Texas. She was a dedicated schoolteacher for Holy Rosary Parochial School and wedding cake designer. She volunteered for the Red Cross at the military hospitals in San Antonio, Lawton, Okla., Huntsville, Ala. and Richmond's McGuire Va. Hospital. Elaine was a devoted member of St. Ann Catholic Church choir and Food Pantry, attended St. Augustine Catholic Church and was an organist for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes, Texas. Elaine was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who shared her love serving others. She supported church activities through her God-given gift of hospitality. She touched a large number of multi-generational family members in the Chester and Richmond area. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3500 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. A funeral Mass celebration will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Bon Secours Community Hospice House online at bsvaf.org/supporthospice
or be mailed to 5008 Monument Ave., 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.