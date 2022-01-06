LAMB, Elaine Engel, 82, of Glen Allen, Va., a native of Washington, D.C. and former resident of New Carrollton, Md., departed this earth on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Elaine attended George Washington University and worked at the Library of Congress before starting a family. She was well-loved and thought of in the community and cared for friends of her children as her own. She enjoyed being part of The Villages at the Crossings community after moving to Richmond and was very engaged in neighborhood events.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Norman; and survived by five children, Karen Gundling (Steven), Stephen Lamb (Ann), Diane DeGrandchamp, Kenneth Lamb and Russell Lamb; two grandchildren, Daniele DeGrandchamp and Nicholas Lamb; as well as many beloved nephews and nieces and their families.
Arrangements for a memorial will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Henrico Humane Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.