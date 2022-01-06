Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine Engel Lamb
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
LAMB, Elaine Engel, 82, of Glen Allen, Va., a native of Washington, D.C. and former resident of New Carrollton, Md., departed this earth on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Elaine attended George Washington University and worked at the Library of Congress before starting a family. She was well-loved and thought of in the community and cared for friends of her children as her own. She enjoyed being part of The Villages at the Crossings community after moving to Richmond and was very engaged in neighborhood events.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Norman; and survived by five children, Karen Gundling (Steven), Stephen Lamb (Ann), Diane DeGrandchamp, Kenneth Lamb and Russell Lamb; two grandchildren, Daniele DeGrandchamp and Nicholas Lamb; as well as many beloved nephews and nieces and their families.

Arrangements for a memorial will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Henrico Humane Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
What a wonderful lady. Thanks Mrs. Lamb for helping me make it through childhood with a smile.. Heaven just got brighter.
Jay Vaeth
Friend
January 27, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results