SUTTON, Elaine Robinson, 82, of Richmond, died March 19, 2021. Surviving are her son, Valvin E. Sutton V. (Dionne W.); daughter, Valeta E. Sutton (Quincy Chappelle); sister, Joyce R. Henderson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Rev. Dr. Dwight C. Jones officiating. Interment private. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2021.