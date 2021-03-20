Menu
Elaine Robinson Sutton
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
SUTTON, Elaine Robinson, 82, of Richmond, died March 19, 2021. Surviving are her son, Valvin E. Sutton V. (Dionne W.); daughter, Valeta E. Sutton (Quincy Chappelle); sister, Joyce R. Henderson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Rev. Dr. Dwight C. Jones officiating. Interment private. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Mar
23
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Scott's Funeral Home
Sending love, wishing peace and sharing heartfelt condolences to Vee (Quincy) and family. God bless.
Micki Campbell
March 25, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 23, 2021
