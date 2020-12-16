Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine Snead Tisdale
FUNERAL HOME
Clarke Funeral Home
110 E. 5th Avenue
Kenbridge, VA
TISDALE, Elaine Snead, passed away December 14, 2020. Elaine was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She served her community as a school teacher for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey H. Tisdale Jr.; and is survived by her son, Travis Tisdale and wife, Christina; daughter, Teri Tisdale Pollard and husband, Lawrence; and her grandchildren. Private graveside services for the family will be held December 17, 2020.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Clarke Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Clarke Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Elaine made this world a better place because she was patient, caring and loving person. May you all gain strength and understanding knowing how much she loved you. God Bless you ! Betsy
Betsy Newcomb Long
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results