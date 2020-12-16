TISDALE, Elaine Snead, passed away December 14, 2020. Elaine was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She served her community as a school teacher for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey H. Tisdale Jr.; and is survived by her son, Travis Tisdale and wife, Christina; daughter, Teri Tisdale Pollard and husband, Lawrence; and her grandchildren. Private graveside services for the family will be held December 17, 2020.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2020.