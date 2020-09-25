TOWNES, Eldridge Lorenza, "Lorenzo," born December 18, 1952, to the Late Leon Henderson Townes Sr. and Mary Hannah Harris Townes, in Richmond, Virginia, entered eternal rest September 22, 2020. Lorenzo was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Mary B. Clarke, Charles O. Townes, Leon H. Townes Jr. and Madeline Patricia Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory sisters, Mary F. Johnson, Mable V. Cooper (Reverend Dr. Howard Cooper Sr.), Dorothy T. Smith, John H. Townes Sr. and Reverend Herbert C. Townes (Emma); a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Walk-through viewing will be held on Sunday September 27, 2020, at Mimms Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A graveside homegoing celebration will be held at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 200 Old Hundred Road, Midlothian, Va., on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 1 p.m.

