PENNELL, Eleanor B., age 92, widow of Jesse T. Pennell, passed on October 25, 2020, in Muskegon, Michigan. She was born in Lynn, Mass. A loving mother and grandmother, she devoted her life to family and friends. She leaves a daughter, Janet Harris (Mark) of Muskegon, Michigan; sons, Stewart and Alan (Debra); four grandchildren, Jennifer and Emily Harris and Jessie and Stephen Collins; nephews, Billy and Richard Pierce and families. She was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Pierce; and brother, Richard Braid. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home – Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chamberlayne Heights UMC Nurture Team.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.