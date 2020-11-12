Menu
Eleanor Diane Taylor
1946 - 2020
BORN
February 11, 1946
DIED
November 5, 2020
TAYLOR, Eleanor Diane, 74, of Chesterfield, departed this life November 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Taylor; two children, Stanley and Lakeisha Taylor; two sisters, Mary and Marilyn Allen; four brothers, Wilbert, Lawrence, Melvin and James Allen; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, Virginia 23223
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, Virginia 23223
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.