TAYLOR, Eleanor Diane, 74, of Chesterfield, departed this life November 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Taylor; two children, Stanley and Lakeisha Taylor; two sisters, Mary and Marilyn Allen; four brothers, Wilbert, Lawrence, Melvin and James Allen; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.