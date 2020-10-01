Menu
Eleanor Hunter Rozier
ROZIER, Eleanor Hunter, 88, departed this life on September 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Spencer Rozier; three daughters, Gladys Wilder, Shelia Tucker (James) and Santina Wyche (Wayne); son, Joseph Wilson; sister, Alease Ross; sister-in-law, Barbara Rozier; 11 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., viewing Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
October 1, 2020