MCCLANAHAN, Eleanor Foster, 93, went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2021. Born in Amherst County, Va., on May 15, 1927, to J. Lyle and Massie T. Foster, she was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Walter B. "Mac" McClanahan; her son-in-law, James D. Nixon Jr.; and her brothers, James and Gordon Foster. She is survived by her daughter, Gerry Morris Nixon; grandchildren, Christopher Nixon (Faith Alejandro) and Alexandra Phillips (Larry); and great-grandchildren Elena and Jonah, all of Richmond, Va. Also surviving are her sister, Florence Nixon (Holcomb) of Amherst County, Va.; her stepdaughter, Linda Rowland (John); stepson, George McClanahan; and stepgrandsons, Michael and Timothy Rowland, all of Virginia Beach, Va. Beloved as wife, mother, Grandma and "GG," Eleanor loved spending time with family, sewing, knitting and working puzzles. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to her church, Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220. Due to the current pandemic, no public services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhome