I and my husband, Gerald "Goldie" Watkins offer condolences to the family for the passing of my dear friend, Ann (yes, she was always "Ann" to me). Goldie loved her, too, but she and I had a deep friendship. She was my mentor @ DuPont. She and I went to a Club Med in Eleuthera together in the early '80 which incited many more trips to the Caribbean; we took sailing lessons together @ the Annapolis Sailing School in both MD and in St. Croix, USVI. (Yes, Ann knew how to captain a sailboat). I spent countless weekends @ her house in Midlothian with her family when I was single, swimming in her pool, eating chittlins for the first time, spending countless holidays there when I would otherwise be alone. She was such a loving, generous person. I can still hear her laugh. We had such memorable times together; seems like yesterday. Rest in Peace, (Eleanor) Ann Scott.

Mary Roush Friend July 5, 2021