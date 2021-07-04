SCOTT, Eleanor Ann, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2021. Pastor of God's Miracle Church, birth mother to five caring children, spiritual mother to many, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend, mentor and embodiment of God's love. A gathering of family and friends will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6. Interment to follow for all in First Baptist Church Cemetery, 13800 Westfield Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. A livestream of the service will be available to view at blileys.com
and God's Miracle Church, 1801 Tacony Dr., Richmond, Va. 23225.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.