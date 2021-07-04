Menu
Eleanor Ann Scott
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
SCOTT, Eleanor Ann, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2021. Pastor of God's Miracle Church, birth mother to five caring children, spiritual mother to many, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend, mentor and embodiment of God's love. A gathering of family and friends will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6. Interment to follow for all in First Baptist Church Cemetery, 13800 Westfield Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. A livestream of the service will be available to view at blileys.com and God's Miracle Church, 1801 Tacony Dr., Richmond, Va. 23225.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jul
6
Service
11:00a.m.
livestream of the service will be available to view at blileys.com
VA
Jul
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jul
6
Interment
First Baptist Church Cemetery
13800 Westfield Rd., Midlothian, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mother Scott was a lifeline for me when I really needed one. Just last week I told my sister, let´s find her Church and go visit. I was away for many years, but I loved her dearly. She has gained her wings. I want to express my condolences to the family, but we have the hope as Christians of seeing her again. Shirley H. N. Chesterfield
Shirley Hill
Other
July 5, 2021
I and my husband, Gerald "Goldie" Watkins offer condolences to the family for the passing of my dear friend, Ann (yes, she was always "Ann" to me). Goldie loved her, too, but she and I had a deep friendship. She was my mentor @ DuPont. She and I went to a Club Med in Eleuthera together in the early '80 which incited many more trips to the Caribbean; we took sailing lessons together @ the Annapolis Sailing School in both MD and in St. Croix, USVI. (Yes, Ann knew how to captain a sailboat). I spent countless weekends @ her house in Midlothian with her family when I was single, swimming in her pool, eating chittlins for the first time, spending countless holidays there when I would otherwise be alone. She was such a loving, generous person. I can still hear her laugh. We had such memorable times together; seems like yesterday. Rest in Peace, (Eleanor) Ann Scott.
Mary Roush
Friend
July 5, 2021
Well Done!
Pastor & Mrs. Tony Bassett
July 4, 2021
