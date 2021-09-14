MILES, Elenora Elizabeth Gray, 86, of Goochland, Va., departed this life Saturday, September 11, 2021. Leaving to mourn her death are her children, Eva M. (Thomas) White, Connie Brown, Theresa M. (Caleb) Sims and Vivian E. Myles; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, Goochland, Va. Interment church cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 17, 2021.