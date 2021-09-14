Menu
Elenora Elizabeth Gray Miles
MILES, Elenora Elizabeth Gray, 86, of Goochland, Va., departed this life Saturday, September 11, 2021. Leaving to mourn her death are her children, Eva M. (Thomas) White, Connie Brown, Theresa M. (Caleb) Sims and Vivian E. Myles; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, Goochland, Va. Interment church cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. May God continue to comfort you in times like these.
Linda and Thomas Sims and Mary Sharpe
September 17, 2021
To the family of Elizabeth Miles,I do offer my condolences and prayers.May God Bless the family.
Clyde Bolling
Friend
September 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences, and praying comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
MEALY FUNERAL HOME AND STAFF
September 14, 2021
