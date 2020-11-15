FORBUS, Elgin S., Elgin was 82 when she flew with the angels to heaven on November 13, 2020. She was born in Montpelier, Virginia; lived much of her life in Henrico with her late husband, John Forbus. Elgin chose to spend the remaining 15 years in Ashland next door to her loving son and family. Elgin was devoted to her family and spoke so often of how she cherished the time spoiling and caring for her grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Florence Stanley; husband, John Forbus; sister, Irma "Dee" West; and brother, Carl Stanley.



Elgin is survived by her devoted son, Rick Searls (Kathy); grandchild, Travis Searls; granddog, Layla; five caring sisters, Margie Yeager, Alice West, Pauline Campbell, Elba Rice (Hillman) and Gloria "Boo" Zinski (Tim); and a host of nieces and nephews.



A special thanks to the staff of Virginia Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.



Elgin chose to have a memorial service at her beloved Parham Road Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19 limitations, this will be announced privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 North Parham Road, Henrico, Va. 23229.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.