Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elijah R. Abernathy
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
ABERNATHY, Elijah R., 24, of Henrico, gained his wings on June 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Abernathy. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Natisha Hargrove; stepfather, Terrell Hargrove; stepmother, Hazel Abernathy; son, Chase Abernathy; two sisters, including one devoted, Ahlaysha Abernathy; three brothers, including one devoted, Zion Abernathy; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Jun
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Manning Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
June 21, 2021
Natisha, please accept our sincerest condolences. You are a strong and wonderful Mother and we will keep you in our prayers. Love, The Harvey Family
The Harvey Family
Friend
June 21, 2021
Condolences to the Family at this difficult time. Keep looking to the Lord for Comfort. Remember the good times you had with your loved one. You have my Blessing.
Julia Dean
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results