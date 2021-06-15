ABERNATHY, Elijah R., 24, of Henrico, gained his wings on June 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Abernathy. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Natisha Hargrove; stepfather, Terrell Hargrove; stepmother, Hazel Abernathy; son, Chase Abernathy; two sisters, including one devoted, Ahlaysha Abernathy; three brothers, including one devoted, Zion Abernathy; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2021.