Elinor Elworth Henderson
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
HENDERSON, Elinor Elworth, 100, of Mechanicsville, departed this life February 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Henderson Jr.; and grandchildren, Derek and Donna Larker. Surviving are her children, Matia Larker and Mary Henderson of Maryland, Clarice and Arvell Henderson of Mechanicsville; grandchildren, Thomas Henderson III, DeSaune Rosier, Vanessa Henderson and Don Brown Jr.; 12 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through viewing will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment First Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Mechanicsville. Live streaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2021.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 2, 2021
