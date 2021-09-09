SPARKS, Elise Moomaw, 92, died September 2, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Journell and husband, Robert, of Rocky Mount, Va., Mary Bob Sparks Taylor of Chesterfield, Va. and Caroline Kinter and husband, Mike, of Oklahoma City, Okla.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2021.