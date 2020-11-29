GOLDING, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann, 77, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her nephew, Daniel. Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Arvil Golding; three children, John Golding, Gloria Davenport and Debbie Napier (Paul); seven grandchildren, Terri, Michael, Heather, Kristen, Taylor, Andrew and Kayla; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Deacon, Harmony and Trinity; two sisters, Peggy Weaver (Alvis "Boo") and Vicky Heil; three sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law; a niece, Michelle; and over 40 years worth of children she cared for during her tenure as a home daycare provider. Betty was a great cook and baker. She loved baking all kinds of special occasion cakes for people. She was a member of the Woman of the Moose and Eagles Club. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know her. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will take place promptly at noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her love of children, the family asks that you bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to "Toys for Tots" in her honor. A donation box will be located in the lobby.