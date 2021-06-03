BARRETT, Elizabeth, 95, received her wings Monday, May 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Barrett Sr. She leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Alice C. Robinson; sons, Monsignor Walter C. Barrett Jr. and Douglas J. Barrett Sr. (Iretha); seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public viewing will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a livestreamed Christian wake from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Funeral service Monday, June 7, 2021, 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3300 R. St., with livestreaming at www.hrccrichmond.org
. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Holy Rosary Catholic Church Debt Reductions.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.