Elizabeth Barrett
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
BARRETT, Elizabeth, 95, received her wings Monday, May 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Barrett Sr. She leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Alice C. Robinson; sons, Monsignor Walter C. Barrett Jr. and Douglas J. Barrett Sr. (Iretha); seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public viewing will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a livestreamed Christian wake from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Funeral service Monday, June 7, 2021, 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3300 R. St., with livestreaming at www.hrccrichmond.org. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Holy Rosary Catholic Church Debt Reductions.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Viewing
9:30a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
6
Viewing
9:30a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
6
Wake
2:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
3300 R. St., VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Monsignor Barrett and Family, please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of your mother. We hope that fond memories will be a source of comfort and strength to all of you. Sincerely, Your R. Hayden Smith Family, Hampton.
R. Hayden Smith, Inc.
Other
June 7, 2021
Dear Msgr. Barrett, May fond memories of your dear mother sustain you and give you comfort at this time. May she rest in peace in the loving arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ. You and your family are in my prayers.
Beth Neu
June 7, 2021
Walter, I am profoundly sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Wishing you God's peace always.
Mike Schnurman, Sr.
June 6, 2021
Monsignor Barrett, My condolences to you and your family. May God give you peace and strength during this difficult time.
Zaneta A. Bailey
June 6, 2021
We would like to offer our deepest sympathy to the Barrett family, for your loss, may your mother and friend rest in God's peace. Amen. You are in our prayers
Janet Reid & Cerease Rogers Basilica of St. Mary Parishioners
June 6, 2021
Dear Monsignor and family ----- Please accept my heart-felt condolences on the loss of your wonderful mother and grandmother. She's with Our Lord now and everything has been revealed to her. She knows nothing but the love of God and is praying for all of you until you meet again. Peace.
Keith Ricks
Friend
June 5, 2021
My sympathy to the Barrett family. May peace be yours during this time.
Deborah Brinsen Taylor
Other
June 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss. We know your entire family will greatly miss your mom´s powerful influence. Memories last forever. God bless Elizabeth Barrett´s family as she watches from her heavenly home.
Barbara & Gene Tromly
Other
June 5, 2021
Dear Monsignor Barrett, I see you in your lovely mother's eyes! Now you have another beautiful mother interceding for you and your family from her Heavenly home! May the Lord send may little reminders that she is in fact alive and well & interceding for you all. God bless you!
Carolyn Moore
Other
June 5, 2021
Monsignor, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kate Luke
June 5, 2021
Our deep condolences to Monsignor and family. May God give you strength during this time. We will keep you in our prayers.
Kevin & Iris Riebsam
June 4, 2021
Monsignor Barrett and family, our sincere condolences for the loss of your mother. May she rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Chuck & Andree Lupico
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Akridge
Other
June 4, 2021
To the family & friends of Elizabeth Barrett, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Elizabeth. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
June 4, 2021
Monsignor Barrett & family! While we are never prepared to lose those we love, take peace in knowing that your mother is at rest in our heavenly Father's home! I will keep all of you in my prayers!
Mary Enderson
June 4, 2021
May the blessing of Our Lord carry you through this time and rejoice in her memory.
Brenda West
Other
June 4, 2021
May she Rest In Peace. A beautiful lady. Our sympathies to your family.
Bill and Jackie Grant
June 4, 2021
To the Barrett family, So sorry for loss. Keep your memories close and stay strong. GOD is by your side.
Joy Smith
June 4, 2021
Monsignor and family, My sincere Condolences on the loss of your beloved mother. My prayers are with you during your time of grief.
Elena Grose
Other
June 4, 2021
To the Barrett family May god be with all of you
Gertie. And family
Friend
June 3, 2021
