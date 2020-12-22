BENNETT, Elizabeth U., passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was predeceased by the love of her life, and husband of 66 and a half years, Arthur O. Bennett; and her daughter, Linda Almeida. She is survived by her two sons, Arthur Bennett Jr. and his wife, Gioya, John Bennett and his wife, Marsha; four grandsons, six great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters; her sister, Shirley Barham. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kingsland Baptist Church, located at 8801 Perrymont Rd.,
N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many years of precious and wonderful memories with Liz and Art and her children at Berean Baptist Church and high school graduations at Meadowbrook High School and on to William and Mary college memories with Gioya and Gail McPeters as roommates. It was a blessed family to know even in the older years of being connected through many memories and seasons of life.