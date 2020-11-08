BOOTH, Elizabeth "Liz", 61, of Montpelier, Virginia, passed away on October 29, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1959, to John and Josephine Breen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Liz graduated from Bishop Carroll High School in 1977 and Pennsylvania State University in 1982. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, James Booth; and her daughter, Taylor; as well as her beloved dogs, Bailey, Wink and Joey (as well as 140 other four-hooved friends). A memorial service and reception will be held on November 14, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Belfast Farm, 15656 Jefferson Highway, Bumpass, Va. 23024. Please visit the online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.