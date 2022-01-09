Menu
Elizabeth Jones Breschel
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
BRESCHEL, Elizabeth Jones, "Betty," born January 2, 1944, departed January 5, 2022. Her parents, Lula Jones Hughes and Leslie (Socks) Jones preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, Butch, with whom she had such great times. She appreciated and loved her children, AC Whitlow Jr. (Laura) and Stephanie Williams (Jeff) and was greatful for the time and laughter she shared with them. Her grandchildren, Jacob and Sydney Williams were so very special to Betty. She loved that she had opportunity to share in their lives. Her energy's resting place is unknown, but her bodily remains will be entombed in Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, Va., following a private service. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Betty. I had the pleasure of working with her for many years at Richfood/SuperValu. We had a lot of laughs together and she always had a smile for everyone. The greatest joys in her life were her children and I heard about them often. I know she will be missed by all who knew her.
Kim Valdrighi
March 16, 2022
Carroll, Ed, Russ & Tammy
January 12, 2022
My children and I all shared a common memory of Betty: how kind and thoughtful she was to us during some difficult times. I´m sorry I didn´t keep in touch with her during intervening years but glad some of my children did. She will be remembered fondly.
Sherry Breschel Mann
January 9, 2022
