BRESCHEL, Elizabeth Jones, "Betty," born January 2, 1944, departed January 5, 2022. Her parents, Lula Jones Hughes and Leslie (Socks) Jones preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, Butch, with whom she had such great times. She appreciated and loved her children, AC Whitlow Jr. (Laura) and Stephanie Williams (Jeff) and was greatful for the time and laughter she shared with them. Her grandchildren, Jacob and Sydney Williams were so very special to Betty. She loved that she had opportunity to share in their lives. Her energy's resting place is unknown, but her bodily remains will be entombed in Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, Va., following a private service. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.