COLEMAN, Mrs. Elizabeth, 82, of Richmond, departed this life December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by one son, Keith Coleman. She is survived by her husband, James Coleman; one stepdaughter, Yolanda Brown (Dwayne); three grandchildren, DeShawn and Tajae Hunt and Kayla Williams; one sister, Ernestine McCray; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Oliver and Anita Saunders; one brother-in-law, Leslie Saunders; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Coleman can be viewed 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and where funeral services will be held Thursday, December 17, at 12 noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. The governor's recommendation on attendance and social distancing applies. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Thursday.