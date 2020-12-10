Menu
Elizabeth Coleman
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
COLEMAN, Mrs. Elizabeth, 82, of Richmond, departed this life December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by one son, Keith Coleman. She is survived by her husband, James Coleman; one stepdaughter, Yolanda Brown (Dwayne); three grandchildren, DeShawn and Tajae Hunt and Kayla Williams; one sister, Ernestine McCray; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Oliver and Anita Saunders; one brother-in-law, Leslie Saunders; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Coleman can be viewed 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and where funeral services will be held Thursday, December 17, at 12 noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. The governor's recommendation on attendance and social distancing applies. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 7:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending love, prayers and condolences to James and family. Thankful for the gift of Sweet.
Michael and Veronica Wright-Tubman
December 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 16, 2020
