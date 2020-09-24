BIRCHETT, Elizabeth "Betsy" Dabney, of Midlothian, passed away on September 16, 2020, at the age of 67. Betsy was born on October 16, 1952, in Richmond, Virginia, to C. Elizabeth Dabney and Wirt Henry Dabney. Betsy was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David Dabney. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and S.G. Lawson; grandchildren, Gates and Cabell Lawson; brother, John G. Dabney; nephews, Michael Dabney (Joyce) and Patrick Dabney; also, aunts (June and Diane); several cousins and close friends. Betsy graduated from Huguenot High School in 1970 and attended East Carolina University. Betsy worked for SunTrust Bank and later retired from Virginia Retirement System. She enjoyed trips to the beach and spending time with her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 5, at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester, Virginia. Social distancing and appropriate face coverings requested for all in attendance. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com .