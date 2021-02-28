Menu
Elizabeth "Betty" Goodman
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA


GOODMAN, Elizabeth "Betty", of Richmond, went to join her late husband, James F. "Jimmy" Goodman Monday, February 22, 2021. She is survived by her son, James F. Goodman Jr. (Robin); daughters, Joni G. Barbera, Lori Ann Goodman and Lisa G. Martin (Wayne); and grandchildren, Ryan and Scott Goodman and Jimmy and Shelby Martin. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The residents and staff of the Masonic Home will truly miss Betty Godman. Her love and kindness will always be remember.
Bonnie White
March 2, 2021
Jamie, Sorry to hear of your Mom passing. I´ll keep you and your family in my prayers.
Mike Wyatt
February 28, 2021
