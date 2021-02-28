GOODMAN, Elizabeth "Betty", of Richmond, went to join her late husband, James F. "Jimmy" Goodman Monday, February 22, 2021. She is survived by her son, James F. Goodman Jr. (Robin); daughters, Joni G. Barbera, Lori Ann Goodman and Lisa G. Martin (Wayne); and grandchildren, Ryan and Scott Goodman and Jimmy and Shelby Martin. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.