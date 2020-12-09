HAYS, Elizabeth Kidd, 105, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Noell; parents, Samuel and Emma Kidd; six sisters and two brothers. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She retired from the Virginia State Police after many years of service. She lived a very full life. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2020.