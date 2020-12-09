Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Kidd Hays
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
HAYS, Elizabeth Kidd, 105, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Noell; parents, Samuel and Emma Kidd; six sisters and two brothers. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She retired from the Virginia State Police after many years of service. She lived a very full life. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
so sorry to read this today. She was quite a character and I enjoyed taking care of her at the Laurels. She had such pretty hair to fix.
Jo Felton
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results