HEATWOLE, Elizabeth "Liz" Fontaine, 83, of Pittsboro, N.C., formerly of Oak Grove, Va. and Richmond, Va., passed away on May 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Heatwole. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth H. Bottorf and Robert Allen Heatwole Jr.; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Evelyn F. Ellis and Meg F. Price. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School and Marycrest College. She served as a public school teacher for over 25 years in various locations. Liz and Bob were lifelong Hokie fans and endowed the Robert and Elizabeth Heatwole First State Scholarship for Virginia Tech students. She was a member of Popes Creek Baptist Church, 9131 Kings Hwy., Montross, Va. 22520, where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021. Interment to follow at 3 p.m. in Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Popes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 592, Montross, Va. 22520 or Durham Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 11858, Durham, N.C. 27703.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2021.