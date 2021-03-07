HOUSE, Elizabeth Herrink, died on March 2, 2021, at her retirement home in Richmond, Virginia, after declining health. Betsy was born on May 14, 1929, to the late Louis S. and Virginia W. Herrink. She was preceded in death by her brother, Louis S. Herrink Jr.; and her sister, Helen H. Fix. She is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Meredith A. House. She is also survived by her children, William M. House (Margo), Virginia H. Grigg (Kenneth) and Carol H. House; her sisters, Charlotte H. Sayre and Virginia H. Coppock; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Betsy attended Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated fourth in her class. She received a degree in political science from Randolph Macon Women's College. Betsy was an accomplished swimmer (from her many summers at Camp Strawderman) and taught dance at Virginia Intermont College and Westhampton College after studying under Martha Graham in New York City. After marrying Meredith in 1951, Betsy was always active and involved in civic and church activities. She held many positions in the PTA when her children attended Robert E. Lee Elementary School, including President. Betsy was a member of First Baptist Church for almost 70 years, where she served as a deacon. She chaperoned many youth trips, cooked hundreds of meals and was President of the Baptist Women's Missionary Union. She enjoyed being on the puppet team at First Baptist and with that group, she travelled to Austria, the Czech Republic and on a mission trip to Vietnam. Betsy was chosen by the YWCA as one of the Outstanding Women of the Year in 1983.



Betsy enjoyed her years with her family on the Rappahannock River. She played tennis, was an accomplished seamstress, a gracious hostess and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Even in her struggle with dementia, she was always appreciative, upbeat and positive and as she would often say, "I'll do the best with what I have." She was our rock and she will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.



Betsy and her family are so thankful for the loving care she received at Westminster Canterbury and particularly, from Denise and Natasha for the last five years.



Due to current restrictions, the services were private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.