Elizabeth Irby "Betty Grey" Davis
DAVIS, Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty Grey" Irby, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by son, Christopher Lee Davis; and husband, George W. Davis Jr. Betty is survived by her three sons, John T. Davis (wife, Cindy Davis), Eric M. Davis (wife, Mandy Davis) and George W. Davis III; her sister, Catherine Lewis; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service and internment will be held later in Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation or Transition Hospice in Durham, North Carolina.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
