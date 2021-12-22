JONES, Elizabeth Ettamae, of Charles City, Va, transitioned on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at VCU Medical Center. She was preceded in death by husband, Louis B Jones Sr. She is survived by her children, Louis B. Jones Jr., Kathy Jones Bradley (Victor Sr.), Dwight F. Jones (Angie); grandchildren, Corey Jones (Gabrielle), Nikki Jones, Victor Bradley Jr.; great-granddaughter, Avery Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the funeral home. The burial will follow services at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 5500 Adkins Road, Providence Forge, Va. (Charles City County). Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com/
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2021.