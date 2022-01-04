Menu
Elizabeth L. Kizzie
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
KIZZIE, Elizabeth L., 74, of N. Chesterfield, transitioned peacefully on December 24, 2021 at her residence. Surviving are her daughter, Denise A. Kizzie; son, Darryl Yancey; two grandchildren, Courtney Hodge and Janaya Arrington; two great- grandchildren, Qa'Sean Jones Jr. and Kay'Lani Jones; soulmate, Clarence R. Kizzie; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, January 5, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, January 6 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jan
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Ms. Kizzie for many years at Westminster Canterbury and loved her dearly - she made the days fun! She will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to your family. RIP
Tabitha Searles
January 5, 2022
May you find comfort in knowing that many share your loss. I worked with Miss Liz at HSRHV and always found her to be patient/family oriented, professional, kind and always willing to provide help where needed. Peace.
Nancy Foley
Work
January 4, 2022
Sorry for your loss I work with Miss Liz I love talking to her and laughing with her she will be truly missed rest in peace my friend.
Wanda Payne
Work
January 4, 2022
I worked with Liz at Healthsouth. She was a wonderful person and always very caring. So sorry for your loss
Melissa Seiler
January 4, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
January 4, 2022
