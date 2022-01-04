KIZZIE, Elizabeth L., 74, of N. Chesterfield, transitioned peacefully on December 24, 2021 at her residence. Surviving are her daughter, Denise A. Kizzie; son, Darryl Yancey; two grandchildren, Courtney Hodge and Janaya Arrington; two great- grandchildren, Qa'Sean Jones Jr. and Kay'Lani Jones; soulmate, Clarence R. Kizzie; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, January 5, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, January 6 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.