LUCY, Elizabeth "Betty", age 88, of Lawrenceville, Va., passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. The daughter of the late Greyson and Sallie Truitt Mitchell, she retired after 30 years of service with the Department of Social Services. Betty enjoyed cooking, canning and quilting among other things, but most of all, she loved her family. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Edger Baird Jr. and wife, Kimberly, Charles M. Baird and wife, Debbie and James Kent Baird and wife, Mary Lou; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Va., followed by interment in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Gaston Christian Life Center, 1411 Robinson Ferry Road, Ebony, Va. 23845. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.