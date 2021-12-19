Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth "Betty" Lucy
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave
Lawrenceville, VA
LUCY, Elizabeth "Betty", age 88, of Lawrenceville, Va., passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. The daughter of the late Greyson and Sallie Truitt Mitchell, she retired after 30 years of service with the Department of Social Services. Betty enjoyed cooking, canning and quilting among other things, but most of all, she loved her family. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Edger Baird Jr. and wife, Kimberly, Charles M. Baird and wife, Debbie and James Kent Baird and wife, Mary Lou; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Va., followed by interment in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Gaston Christian Life Center, 1411 Robinson Ferry Road, Ebony, Va. 23845. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave, Lawrenceville, VA
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave, Lawrenceville, VA
Dec
20
Interment
Oakwood Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.