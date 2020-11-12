Menu
Elizabeth Lynn Harris
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
HARRIS, Elizabeth Lynn, 82, of Richmond, received her wings Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Harris Jr.; parents, James and Bertha Carter; brother, Harold Carter. She leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Kimberly (Toby) Jones; grandchildren, Tyler and Kristina Jones; brother, James Carter; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.
