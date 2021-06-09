MILLER, Elizabeth Anne Conner, passed away on May 31, 2021 at her home The Morris House in Reedville, Va., widow of Frederick D. Miller. She was born February 6, 1940 in Memphis, Tenn., the adopted daughter of William Oldham Conner and Francis Leaura Larson. She attended St. Albans School in D.C. and Smith College. Raised in a refined Southern setting in Memphis, she appreciated all grand traditions and lived with an extraordinary flair for beauty, fashion and style. She was preceded in death by her parents; and adopted brother, Robert Conner; and her youngest son, Thomas George Repass of Weems, Va. who died March 10, 2021. She is survived by her son, Robert Conner Repass of Weems; and her granddaughters, Amber Repass of Lebanon, Ohio and Angelina Repass of Fredericksburg, Va.; and great-grandson, Brian Hughes. Sincerest appreciation is given to John Sadler for his loving dedication to her life and well-being. Her funeral was private. Arrangements made by Currie Funeral Home of Kilmarnock, Va. with interment in Corrottoman Cemetery, officiated by Rhonda and Lee Harrison. Gifts in her memory may be made to Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, Va. 22560.
Just heard the news of the passing of my sweet friend Elizabeth. She was an outstanding citizen of the Reedville community and will be greatly missed. She always walked into Chitterchats with that beautiful smile and she had a presence like none other. May your memories of her bring you comfort during this difficult time. Our deepest sympathy to you Robert and family.
Cheryl Hawkins
June 13, 2021
I just plain loved and appreciated Elizabeth - a beautiful caring generous- fun loving - gorgeous sweet soul - a diamond- I will miss all of you
KK Crowther
Friend
June 12, 2021
I just found out about Elizabeth's passing and am deeply affected. I adored her and will miss her elegant, playful, and colorful charm. She lived life with enthusiasm that was infectious. We clicked and I will miss her. Robert, please know that I have you in my prayers. You have faced so much loss this year. May God be with you. Here's to a glorious lady and peace be with her soul.