PRINCE, Elizabeth Fleet, Leaving broken hearts here on Earth, Elizabeth Fleet Prince of Locust Hill, Va., has joined her beloved father and taken her place in heaven. Elizabeth "Betty" gained her wings on September 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Fleet Prince. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Morris; her sidekick (Mother), Gladys Prince; four sisters, Nancy Prince Jackson (Mike), Deborah Prince Gibrall (Johnny), Patricia Prince (Wayne) and Cheryl Prince Teagle (Ronnie). She was aunt to Carla Teagle Faulkner, Chelsie Gibrall Habib, Ashley Teagle Wall and her favorite nephew, Chase Prince Gibrall. To Liam Penick, Anniston and Alexander Habib and Ella and Emmie Faulkner she was Bet Bet and the great-aunt we all wished we had. The children were the light of her life and brought her the greatest joy. Her extended family included her VCU/MCV coworkers with whom she shared a special bond and host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Betty retired from a distinguished career at VCU Medical Center after 32 years of service. Serving her church was a priority and she was a Trustee and financial secretary at Philippi Christian Church. She loved singing and did it joyfully in the choir at Philippi for many years. Betty had many lifelong friends and was known for her kindness, loyalty and unwavering love of family. She was a bright spot in this world of ours. She was passionate about what she believed in and lived her Christian faith every day. Our family will never be the same without her and there is a void in "The Prince Girls'" lives. A graveside service will be held at Philippi Memorial Garden, located behind Zoar Baptist Church, at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021. A reception will follow immediately after at the Deltaville Fire Dept. The large doors will be open for social distancing and safety. In lieu of flowers, it was Betty's wish that donations be made to VCU Children's Hospital. Betty loved bright, colorful clothing so everyone is encouraged to wear your best and brightest to honor Betty's life.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.