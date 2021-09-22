PRINCE, Elizabeth Fleet, Leaving broken hearts here on Earth, Elizabeth Fleet Prince of Locust Hill, Va., has joined her beloved father and taken her place in heaven. Elizabeth "Betty" gained her wings on September 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Fleet Prince. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Morris; her sidekick (Mother), Gladys Prince; four sisters, Nancy Prince Jackson (Mike), Deborah Prince Gibrall (Johnny), Patricia Prince (Wayne) and Cheryl Prince Teagle (Ronnie). She was aunt to Carla Teagle Faulkner, Chelsie Gibrall Habib, Ashley Teagle Wall and her favorite nephew, Chase Prince Gibrall. To Liam Penick, Anniston and Alexander Habib and Ella and Emmie Faulkner she was Bet Bet and the great-aunt we all wished we had. The children were the light of her life and brought her the greatest joy. Her extended family included her VCU/MCV coworkers with whom she shared a special bond and host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Betty retired from a distinguished career at VCU Medical Center after 32 years of service. Serving her church was a priority and she was a Trustee and financial secretary at Philippi Christian Church. She loved singing and did it joyfully in the choir at Philippi for many years. Betty had many lifelong friends and was known for her kindness, loyalty and unwavering love of family. She was a bright spot in this world of ours. She was passionate about what she believed in and lived her Christian faith every day. Our family will never be the same without her and there is a void in "The Prince Girls'" lives. A graveside service will be held at Philippi Memorial Garden, located behind Zoar Baptist Church, at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021. A reception will follow immediately after at the Deltaville Fire Dept. The large doors will be open for social distancing and safety. In lieu of flowers, it was Betty's wish that donations be made to VCU Children's Hospital. Betty loved bright, colorful clothing so everyone is encouraged to wear your best and brightest to honor Betty's life.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
So sorry to hear of Mrs. Betty's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, especially Mr. Morris. I am a tenant that rents a house of the couple.
Christina Pittman
Other
September 30, 2021
I just got word from a friend about her passing a short time ago. I am shocked. I worked along side Betty for 9 years. She was a dear friend. I admired her greatly. Prayers for her family.
Sheri Wasky
September 24, 2021
I was saddened and shocked to hear of Betty´s passing. She was one of the first friendly faces I met when I joined VCU in 2009. We worked together for a little over 4 years and shared many memories and stories. Singing birthday wishes to each other as well as other team members was a fun shared activity with Betty. She was a friendly face to everyone she met and will truly be missed. I always loved hearing of her road trips with her "Mama" and Bobby. It was evident she loved her family and all those beautiful little children. My deepest condolences.
Dean Bulman
Work
September 24, 2021
Nancy,
I am very sorry for your loss, and I am keeping you and your family in my prayers. There is a special bond between sisters, and I can only imagine what you Prince sisters put your father through. I love the bold colors theme as you celebrate her life and her homegoing.
Brian Sadler
September 22, 2021
Betty and I share a special bond from the very beginning when I became employed at VCU as an anesthetist in 2018. We shared stories and pictures of my grandkids and her Neisse and nephews. She was always checking our coffee pots and creamer in the lounge, making sure we had those necessities! She loved her work and always did it with a smile. She always called us on our birthdays and would often sing it to us or ask someone to join her on the call. We loved your " brightness" and will cherish our moments forever. Love, Fran
Carmella Robinson
September 22, 2021
Betty was special. She had a tremendous sense of humor, she was fun loving, and loyal. She truly loved her family. She was a good, kind-hearted person who touched all of us in some way. I will miss her laugh and her friendship. In this world, she was a rare jewel.
Donna Starkey
Friend
September 22, 2021
So very sorry to hear this news. I'll remember Betty always. I'll pray for her family.