WOOD, Elizabeth "Libby" Reynard, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 18, 2020. Libby was born on February 29, 1944, making her a Leap Year baby. She is survived by her children, Ricky Smoot (Cheryl) and Cathy Cannada (David); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Christine Melhorn; and brothers, Robert Reynard and Danny Stepp. Also a dear devoted friend, Vanessa Ross. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clint Wood; two sisters, Dorothy Lloyd, Josephine Lunsford; and one brother, Kenneth Reynard. Libby spent her entire life taking care of others and once operated a private home care. There will be a private funeral at a later date.

