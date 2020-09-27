Menu
Elizabeth Reynard "Libby" Wood
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
WOOD, Elizabeth "Libby" Reynard, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 18, 2020. Libby was born on February 29, 1944, making her a Leap Year baby. She is survived by her children, Ricky Smoot (Cheryl) and Cathy Cannada (David); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Christine Melhorn; and brothers, Robert Reynard and Danny Stepp. Also a dear devoted friend, Vanessa Ross. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clint Wood; two sisters, Dorothy Lloyd, Josephine Lunsford; and one brother, Kenneth Reynard. Libby spent her entire life taking care of others and once operated a private home care. There will be a private funeral at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
