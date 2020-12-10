RUGGLES, Elizabeth Johnston, Elizabeth (Betty) Johnston Ruggles of Richmond, passed away on November 27, 2020, at age 96. Betty was born in Stratham, New Hampshire, and grew up in Washington, D.C., where she was Valedictorian at Central High School. She received her B.S. from Florida State College for Women, Tallahassee. Working at NACA Langley as an editor, she met Robert D. Ruggles of Hampton and began a marriage of 64 years, living in Bethesda, Md., Weston, Conn. and Richmond. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob; and is survived by children, Jeffrey of Richmond, Lynn of Tucson, Ariz., David of Apex, N.C. and Peter of Tucson; and six grandchildren. The family thanks the staff at Cedarfield for their kind attention. Plans for a memorial will await safer conditions for gathering.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.