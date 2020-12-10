RUGGLES, Elizabeth Johnston, Elizabeth (Betty) Johnston Ruggles of Richmond, passed away on November 27, 2020, at age 96. Betty was born in Stratham, New Hampshire, and grew up in Washington, D.C., where she was Valedictorian at Central High School. She received her B.S. from Florida State College for Women, Tallahassee. Working at NACA Langley as an editor, she met Robert D. Ruggles of Hampton and began a marriage of 64 years, living in Bethesda, Md., Weston, Conn. and Richmond. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob; and is survived by children, Jeffrey of Richmond, Lynn of Tucson, Ariz., David of Apex, N.C. and Peter of Tucson; and six grandchildren. The family thanks the staff at Cedarfield for their kind attention. Plans for a memorial will await safer conditions for gathering.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
So sorry to hear the news about Betty. Our family had the privilege of living next door to her and Bob for almost 15 years. They were wonderful neighbors, we particularly loved waking up and seeing their lawn covered on pink flamingos and the two of them all decked up in their dancing outfits. Sorry for your loss, the Flemings
John Fleming
December 12, 2020
WE EXTEND OUR SYMPATHY TO ALL OF HER FAMILY. WE SO ENJOYED BETTY AS A NEIGHBOR WHEN WE LIVED IN RIVER ROAD HILLS. ALSO, I AM A MEMBER OF THE DAR COMMONWEALTH CHAPTER. SHE WAS A GREAT FRIEND ALL THE WAY AROUND. MAY HER MEMORIES CONTINUE TO BE WITH YOU TO BUILD YOU UP AS YOU REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES TOGETHER.
BLESSINGS,
CHRIS & BILL PORTER
December 10, 2020
I am deeply sad over Betty's death. She was a dear neighbor in River Road Hills and a marvelous friend. We had numerous merry (always good laughter with Betty ) adventures together, especially when we were trying to find
numerous addresses where we were scheduled to play bridge. We were pardoners for several years. I adored sharing time with Betty and her passing is a deep loss. Sincerely, Helen Brooke