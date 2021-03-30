Blessings Mr Keith, We pray that God will fill that void in the family´s heart with the love of Jesus Christ. We would say we know how you feel but we don´t because everyone grieves the loss of a love one differently. But we do know, your Mother is the greatest friend you will ever have, besides Jesus Christ, Amen? If we can do something, please don´t hesitate to ask! You know we love you on Christ. See you in church! God bless

John & Wanda Fortune March 31, 2021