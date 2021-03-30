Menu
Elizabeth Grayson Wyatt Stanley
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
STANLEY, Elizabeth Grayson Wyatt, 88, of Glen Allen, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Stanley. She is survived by her son, Michael Keith Stanley; four grandchildren, Brian Ellis Stanley, Michael Christopher Stanley, Jason Edward Stanley and Justin Irvin Stanley; two great-grandchildren, Brianna Christine Stanley and Trystan Keith Stanley; and great-great-great-grandson, Pierce David Linkous. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3, with entombment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association alz.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Apr
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Apr
3
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Apr
3
Entombment
Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
Blessings Mr Keith, We pray that God will fill that void in the family´s heart with the love of Jesus Christ. We would say we know how you feel but we don´t because everyone grieves the loss of a love one differently. But we do know, your Mother is the greatest friend you will ever have, besides Jesus Christ, Amen? If we can do something, please don´t hesitate to ask! You know we love you on Christ. See you in church! God bless
John & Wanda Fortune
March 31, 2021
