STANLEY, Elizabeth Grayson Wyatt, 88, of Glen Allen, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Stanley. She is survived by her son, Michael Keith Stanley; four grandchildren, Brian Ellis Stanley, Michael Christopher Stanley, Jason Edward Stanley and Justin Irvin Stanley; two great-grandchildren, Brianna Christine Stanley and Trystan Keith Stanley; and great-great-great-grandson, Pierce David Linkous. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3, with entombment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association alz.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.