WILKINS, Elizabeth Otellia Liles, 89, died on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Lucy Corr Village, Chesterfield, Va.Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse N. Crowder and Artie Hayes Crowder; her husbands, Ollie Perry (Pete) Liles, Chester L. Wilkins; a sister, Willie Ann Spence; a niece, Catherine Floyd; and a nephew, Randy Spence. Elizabeth is survived by her two sisters, Juanita Floyd (Carter) and Louise Mitchell (Ray); brother, Thomas Crowder (Carolyn); stepdaughter, Becky Gibson (Robert); stepsons, Keith Wilkins (Sue) and Neil Wilkins; stepgranddaughter, Angela Hudgins (Mack); stepgreat-granddaughter, Madison Owens; and five nieces and six nephews.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Stan Lewis officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be one hour prior to the service.Online condolences can be made at: www.wrennclarkehagan.com