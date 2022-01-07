Menu
Elizabeth Otellia Liles Wilkins
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home
1015 West 5th Street
Roanoke Rapids, NC
WILKINS, Elizabeth Otellia Liles, 89, died on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Lucy Corr Village, Chesterfield, Va.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse N. Crowder and Artie Hayes Crowder; her husbands, Ollie Perry (Pete) Liles, Chester L. Wilkins; a sister, Willie Ann Spence; a niece, Catherine Floyd; and a nephew, Randy Spence. Elizabeth is survived by her two sisters, Juanita Floyd (Carter) and Louise Mitchell (Ray); brother, Thomas Crowder (Carolyn); stepdaughter, Becky Gibson (Robert); stepsons, Keith Wilkins (Sue) and Neil Wilkins; stepgranddaughter, Angela Hudgins (Mack); stepgreat-granddaughter, Madison Owens; and five nieces and six nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Stan Lewis officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences can be made at: www.wrennclarkehagan.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home
1015 West 5th Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC
Jan
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home
1015 West 5th Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Otellia. She was such a fine caring,loving and giving person. She is at peace now. My husband Johnny and I worked with Tee at Pine State Creamery. We are also kin. Pete and my Daddy were first cousins. Sending prayers and love to the family.
Ava L. Etheridge
Family
January 7, 2022
