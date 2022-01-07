WILKINS, Elizabeth Otellia Liles, 89, died on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Lucy Corr Village, Chesterfield, Va.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse N. Crowder and Artie Hayes Crowder; her husbands, Ollie Perry (Pete) Liles, Chester L. Wilkins; a sister, Willie Ann Spence; a niece, Catherine Floyd; and a nephew, Randy Spence. Elizabeth is survived by her two sisters, Juanita Floyd (Carter) and Louise Mitchell (Ray); brother, Thomas Crowder (Carolyn); stepdaughter, Becky Gibson (Robert); stepsons, Keith Wilkins (Sue) and Neil Wilkins; stepgranddaughter, Angela Hudgins (Mack); stepgreat-granddaughter, Madison Owens; and five nieces and six nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Stan Lewis officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences can be made at: www.wrennclarkehagan.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2022.